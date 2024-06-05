The Team GB rowers have been announced and nine West Country names, including Helen Glover, are in the squad.

The British Olympic Association has announced the 42 rowers who have been selected, across 10 boats, to represent Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Amongst the selected rowers are some West Country names.

Helen Glover, from Truro, has made it onto the women’s four. Glover currently rows for Marlow RC in Berkshire.

The mum-of-three who has retired twice previously won a gold medal in the London 2012 games and then repeated her feat in Rio in 2016.

Speaking after the announcement, Glover said: “Selection for my fourth Games feels different because the first time I still had this disbelief that I was becoming an Olympian!

“A huge reason for aiming for Paris was thinking how great it will be to have my family there to watch and support me and being able to share all of this with them is so special.

“Our four has a very good mix of Rebecca’s experience and the new energy of Esme and Sam and I do really feel more emotional for them than myself, seeing them enjoy this for the first time and getting their first Olympic vest.

“I love celebrating other people, so seeing them have this experience today and witnessing them enjoying this for the first time is amazing.

“I’m so fortunate that I’ve rowed with the most phenomenal people throughout my career…It’s exactly the same here in our four and I’m really enjoying working with them.”

Becky Wilde, who learnt to row at the University of Bath and grew up in Taunton, is on the women’s double sculls. She's rowing alongside Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne, who one was of the first people to go through the rowing programme at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

Jacob Dawson grew up in Plymouth and picked up rowing there. He was forced to take some time away from Team GB in 2022 to recover from a life threatening blood clot on the lung which was caused by Covid complications.

Jacob Dawson is on the men's eight. Credit: PA

Chloe Brew took up rowing in Plymouth after being spotted by an external coach whilst she was at school in Gloucester. She makes up one half of the women’s pair. She's not the only athlete in her family - her dad and uncle both swam for Team GB in the 1980s.

Annie Campbell-Orde, from Wells, was playing premiership netball at Millfield School in Somerset before she picked up rowing at Loughborough University. Now named as part of Team GB, she's only be rowing full time for a year.

Rory Gibbs took up rowing after picking up injuries playing rugby. Like Annie Campbell-Orde, he also attended Millfield School in Somerset.

Morgan Bolding went to live with his grandparents in Cornwall due to a difficult early childhood. It was here that he flourished at Castle Dore Rowing Club.

Tom George grew up in Cheltenham and in 2020, became the quickest British rower to cover 2km.

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: “Team GB has an impressive Olympic tradition in rowing, and I am delighted to welcome the 42 rowers that have been selected today for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“The Olympic experience in this squad is huge, and I have no doubt it will be an asset to the 21 rowers who will make their Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

“Team GB is also set to include more women than men in the team for a second successive Games and it is fantastic to see two mothers, Helen Glover and Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne, named as part of the team today.

“Our rowers have posted some outstanding results this season and I am sure the crews will relish the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of their friends, family, and Team GB fans as they race the Olympic course at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Paris this July. "