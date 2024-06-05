A plane had to be diverted to Bristol Airport after an alleged sexual offence onboard.

The incident happened on board a Jet2 flight heading to Edinburgh to Ibiza, which had to land at Bristol Airport on Tuesday 4 June.

It is understood a passenger had to be given medical attention once the plane had landed.

O fficers subsequently arrested a male passenger on suspicion of a sexual offence.

He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza was safely diverted to Bristol Airport on Tuesday 4 June.

“The crew raised concerns regarding a passenger, who has received medical attention upon landing.

"Attending officers subsequently received information, prompting the arrest of a male passenger on suspicion of a sexual offence, who has been taken into custody.

"We can confirm this relates to an alleged incident onboard the aircraft.

“Enquiries into what happened are at an early stage and continue.”

A statement issued by Jet2 reads: "We can confirm that flight LS789 from Edinburgh to Ibiza diverted to Bristol Airport yesterday, so that police could offload a passenger following an incident onboard.

“As this is a police matter, we cannot comment any further at this stage.”