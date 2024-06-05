If you've camped for 48 hours to get the best spot at Take That's concert at Home Park, you want to make sure you get a photo with the stars.

And Tean Nobes from Torpoint did just that, a close up with her hero Gary Barlow, who came down to the front row where she and her friends were stood with their banner.

And she knows it's her, even though you can only see her forehead!

Tean and friends Credit: Tean Nobes

Tean's friendship group have met up at Take That concerts over the years, bonding over their love of the band.

They started camping on Sunday 2 June for the Plymouth show on Tuesday 4 June, to make sure they were first in the queue when the gates opened.

Tean and friends Credit: Tean Nobes

Tean told ITV West Country it was worth the wait.

She said: "It's been something that's been in my life since I was like 12 years old, so it's always been there and now I've met these amazing friends through Take That and it's just, obviously we like them, but we like being together just as much."

And getting this close to your heroes is pretty special too.