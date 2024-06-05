Two people have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Wiltshire.

Officers were called to the New Road area of Royal Wootton Bassett at around 9:30pm on Monday 3 June.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two 17-year-old boys, one from Royal Wootton Bassett and one from Swindon have since been charged with possession of a knife blade in a public place and grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in Swindon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 5 June.