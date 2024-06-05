A woman has been sent to prison after keeping nearly 200 dogs in a 'truly pitiful condition' in North Devon.

Diane Curtis, of Berry Cross, Langtree, Torrington, was sentenced to 25 months in prison and was also given a lifetime ban from keeping animals.

The 66-year-old pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences at Exeter Crown Court on 4 June following an investigation by the RSPCA.

Judge James Adkin, who sentenced Curtis, said: “The pictures show many of them in a truly pitiful condition.

“You showed a deliberate disregard for the welfare of the animals and a failure to seek treatment.

“A very high level of suffering was caused to the animals.

Police found dogs and puppies during their investigation. Credit: RSPCA

"It seems to me you did love them for the comfort they provided for you. But you were selfish and had too many.

“You put yourself and your own feelings before the animals causing them considerable suffering."

Devon and Cornwall Police found a large number of dogs abandoned in a field in Chittlehamholt near Umberleigh on March 3 2023.

Officers contacted the RSPCA after finding large numbers of dogs, mostly collies, with some suffering from untreated illness and injuries.

As RSPCA rescuers arrived at the field, Diane Curtis also arrived in a large livestock lorry which was holding more caged and loose dogs. She was found to have 191 dogs in total.

The surviving dogs, including eight litters of puppies born since they were taken into RSPCA care, have mostly been rehomed, with just a handful waiting to find new owners.

The animals were kept in a 'pitiful' condition. Credit: RSPCA

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "We know how much people enjoy having animal companions in their lives but it's possible to become overwhelmed when caring for so many animals.

“It's essential to always make sure all animals are given appropriate care and timely veterinary help.

“We'd encourage anyone who is struggling with animal numbers to please seek help and take up support offered to make sure animals don't suffer.

“We’d like to say a special thank you to all the other charities and organisations who helped these dogs.

“The police were also fantastic in the assistance that they provided.

“The other organisations involved were the Dogs Trust, Margaret Green Animal Welfare, Gables Dogs and Cats Home, and Woodside Animal Welfare Trust.

“We also had great support from our own animal centres, including RSPCA Ashley Heath, RSPCA West Hatch and RSPCA Newport, and from RSPCA branches including the team at RSPCA Cornwall, RSPCA Little Valley and RSPCA York, Harrogate and District.

“Many of the puppies and younger dogs were also fostered by volunteers who did a fantastic job with them and quite a few ended up adopting them.”