A man has been reported missing after failing to return to shore following a sea swim in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Northcott Mouth in Bude on Tuesday 4 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police has launched an investigation after a man did not return to land after swimming with friends.

Bude Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that emergency services were called during the evening of 4 June 2024 to the area of Northcott Mouth, Bude after receiving a report of a person last seen in the water.

"A group of people were reported to have gone swimming and one man did not return to land. His family have been made aware.

"This is an ongoing matter and we would ask that you remain respectful and do not speculate about it.

"Further updates will be posted once we are in full receipt of the facts."