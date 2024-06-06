Police are investigating after an attempt was made to set a war memorial alight – just hours before the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The incident left the temporary cenotaph in Peel Park, Long Ashton, damaged.

Avon and Somerset Police said the memorial had been damaged with a flagpole before an attempt was made to set it alight.

Officers believe the incident took place between 8pm on Tuesday 4 June and 8am on Wednesday 5 June.

PC James Coglan said: “We fully appreciate the sensitivity around this incident, particularly given the timing, and will be conducting a thorough investigation.

“Enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing and we would encourage anyone who has any information to contact us.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.