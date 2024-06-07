A man has been sentenced for six years after raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Bath.

Paul Kibble was convicted of two sexual offences at a property in October 2023.

The court heard during the trial that the 42-year-old 'refused to take no for an answer' and continued to engage in sexual activity for his own gratification without the woman’s consent.

The victim shared a statement with the court ahead of Mr Kibble’s sentencing to explain the impact of his actions.

She said: "It has affected me in so many different ways, words cannot even describe how I feel each day.

"I cannot step into town to go shopping; I am scared in my own home, and I have been unable to return to work since the assault.

"I feel like something has been taken from me, something that I am never going to be able to get back, but I hope that this result will encourage others to speak up."

On Friday 31 May, the jury returned guilty verdicts by a majority at Bristol Crown Court for rape and sexual assault by penetration.

Kibble, who lived in Bath, will also be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Alice Chandler of Operation Bluestone, Avon and Somerset Police’s dedicated rape and serious sexual offences investigative team, said: "The bravery and strength the victim has shown throughout this case has been truly commendable.

"She has shown a tremendous level of courage from the day of reporting right until the verdicts were received, demonstrating dignity and respect throughout the investigation and trial despite being the victim of such horrific offences.

"We never underestimate the bravery it takes for victims of sexual offences to come forward to police and to give evidence in court at trial.

"Kibble has continually denied responsibility for his actions, and it is thanks to the victim’s continued support and fortitude that we have been able to ensure a dangerous man is no longer on our streets."

DC Chandler added the work of support agencies has been invaluable and hopes this verdict and sentence gives confidence to all victims of sexual offences to report crimes to us.

She said: "Throughout this investigation, we have worked in collaboration with numerous agencies whose services have been invaluable and the positive result in this case goes far in reinforcing the need for effective multi-agency working.

"Independent advisors have been able to support her throughout the investigation, which often is a great source of help for victims who are going through this process.

"Hopefully cases like this give confidence to any victim of a sexual offence to come forward.

"It does not matter if you report something to us five minutes after it happens or five years.

"You will be believed and those crimes will be thoroughly investigated."

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge - a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year.

Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.