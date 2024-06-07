Play Brightcove video

Sam Blackledge reports on the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Plymouth.

The head of Plymouth's army regiment says the city has a 'special connection' to D-Day.

Speaking to ITV News as a beacon was lit at the Royal Citadel to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, Lieutenant colonel Jem Bersin of 29 Commando Regiment said the ceremony was extra poignant.

"It's amazing to think just how much courage spirit and resilience was required to mount this operation," he said.

"Of course right now we're thinking very much about the immediacy of the events which took place on 6 June, but the reality is that an operation like this was years and years in the planning and the shaping so the amount of human toil and effort for us to be able to put a foot into what was then Nazi-occupied Europe and then to start to free and liberate the rest of the continent was incredibly important."

Beacons were lit across the South West on Thursday evening. Credit: ITV News

Lt Col Bersin added: "We were fortunate that Plymouth City Council recognised the importance of D-Day and its importance in the city. Tonight we have said a few words, we have talked about the importance of D-Day."

Councillor Tina Tuohy, Lord Mayor of Plymouth, said: “It is so important that we as a city stop to remember those who made those sacrifices 80 years ago.

"The location of Saltash Passage to hold a memorial service is crucial in remembering those soldiers who departed for Normandy from this very spot, some of them never returning.

“We will be lighting a beacon on the evening of the 6 June, to remember and honour those who served for their country.”

Elsewhere on Thursday evening, beacons were lit at dusk in Falmouth and Weymouth.