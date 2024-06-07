A third teenage boy has been charged after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett.

Officers were called to the New Road area of Royal Wootton Bassett at around 9.30pm on Monday 3 June.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 17-year-old from Royal Wootton Bassett, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession of a knife blade in a public place, section 18 GBH wounding with intent, and section 18 attempted wounding with intent.

He appeared at Swindon Youth Court on Thursday 6 June and pleaded guilty to all three offences.

He was released on bail until 15 July, when he will return to court.

Two other teenagers were charged earlier this week with possession of a knife blade in a public place and section 18 GBH with intent. They appeared at Swindon Youth Court on Thursday 5 June.

A 15-year-old boy from Royal Wootton Bassett pleaded guilty and was released on bail until 15 July when he will reappear at Swindon Youth Court.

A 17-year-old from Swindon did not enter a plea and was remanded to Youth Detention Accommodation until Monday 10 June when he will reappear at court .