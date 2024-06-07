A family has paid tribute to a "beloved son" and "lifelong friend" who died after collapsing at the Great Bristol Run.

Mike Harper suffered a sudden cardiac arrest near the finish line of the half marathon on Sunday 19 May.

Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, he died in hospital later that day.

His family say it has been "unimaginably difficult" coming to terms with their sudden loss and remembered a man who was "loved by so many".

"Mike is a beloved son, incredible brother, loving partner and lifelong friend. He is loved by so many, and left his mark all across the country", they said.

"Born in Lincoln and a pupil of the London School of Science and Technology, Mike then graduated from Sheffield Hallam University in 2019.

"He relocated to Bristol for his work for Laing O’Rourke as a Quantity Surveyor at Hinkley Point.

"He spent the rest of his life working for Laings, even fulfilling his London dream with them by relocating in 2023 to work on the Olympia redevelopment.

"In his last years, he spent his time travelling, running, playing football or partying with friends as well as exploring every

thing the city had to offer with his amazing partner Ailsa."

His family added that the 26-year-old had no known health issues or family history of cardiac arrest.

They are now raising money for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) in the hope it will prevent more tragedies like the loss of their son.

The charity aims to prevent young sudden cardiac arrests through raising awareness, funding screening and research and supporting families affected.

"We are devastated to say we lost Mike to a sudden cardiac arrest whilst running in the Bristol Half Marathon, a city he once called home," his family went on.

"He had no known health issues or family history of young sudden cardiac death. He was otherwise healthy and always prioritised fitness.

"This loss has been so unimaginably difficult to come to terms with and CRY offer such important support.

"We’d love if you have the means to donate to CRY to help us raise money to aid cardiac screening and raise awareness of the potential risk of cardiac arrest in youth.

"The charity also provides screening for immediate family members due to the connection between sudden cardiac death and genetics.

"And for Mike, we don’t want any one else to lose anybody in this cruel and shocking way."