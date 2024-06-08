A new scheme aiming to reduce climate change and restore nature is taking root in the countryside.

It is known as ‘biodiversity net gain’ and requires developers to replace and increase the amount of plant species and habitats lost during a new development. If they cannot do this on site, they have to do it elsewhere.

It has led to farmers, investors and private companies sourcing land across the South West to sell as credits to developers.

But in a new report the National Audit Office has questioned whether this ‘novel policy’ is deliverable through the existing complex planning system.

The government insists they are working to bring buyers and sellers together to help meet demand. They add that this is about halting the decline in biodiversity and ensuring new developments works for both wildlife and people.

The UK is currently one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, according to the World Land Trust.

Ashley Vellacott believes the scheme will help improve the soil and amount of wildlife.

Somerset farmer and holiday lets company owner, Ashley Vellacott, has put forward 50 acres of his own land into the scheme.

Mr Vellacott said: “It creates some more biodiversity on the farm in certain areas and because of where we are geographically I cannot farm the land with large machinery due to tight lanes and poor access. This enables me to have another income stream and create more diversity and still farm the rest of the land in a traditional manner.

“The benefits to the land and soil are great. I don’t want to be ploughing up these soft lowly soils. I want to farm it in the traditional way with livestock.”

Farming has become increasingly challenged with the impact of extreme weather and the loss of EU subsidies post-Brexit.

It is hoped this new scheme, which could earn farmers a one-off payment of up to £120,000, may help support them as well as stopping any further decline in nature.

In return they will have to monitor and encourage the biodiversity on parts of their land for 30 years.

But there are concerns about farmers being taken advantage of as private companies and investors have also started buying appropriate land to then sell as credits to developers.

Land agent Hugh Townsend said: “I’ve been involved in eight emerging markets in my career and yes there is a gold rush mentality at the moment and it’s like the wild west frontier. That will settle down. It will become a more transparent and efficient market.”

Mr Townsend says if the scheme is delivered and monitored correctly it could have an enormously beneficial impact on tackling climate change.

He added: “It will be an experience for everyone again in England where they will once again have to clean their car windscreens because of all the insects.”