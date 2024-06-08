A man in his 40s is being treated in hospital after being found with stab wounds in Bristol.

He was spotted by someone who was walking past the M32 skatepark in Eastville late on Thursday 6 June.

He's now being treated in hospital but Avon and Somerset Police say his injuries aren't life threatening or life changing.

Officers have carried out a search of the scene and are appealing for anyone who was in the area around 11 o'clock on Thursday night to contact them.

They're also keen to hear from anyone with a dashcam who may have been driving in the area at the time.