Two men have been stabbed in Bristol with one of them in a critical condition in hospital.

Nine people have been arrested following the incident in Easton around 4.40am, Sunday 9 June.

Officers are at the scene and a cordon remains in place following the stabbing which happened near Rawnsley Park.

Two men in their 20s have been taken to hospital with knife wounds, one of whom is in critical condition.

Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Two men were stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning Credit: ITV West Country

Chief Inspector Scott Hill from Avon and Somerset Police said: “This is a significant incident and I am conscious there have been a number of similar incidents of this nature over the past few months.

“I also understand there is a great deal of concern among the community around knife crime. We remain dedicated to reducing serious violence and knife crime, especially among young people. Earlier this year, we launched a proactive operation targeting serious violence and knife crime and we are working closely with partners to identify and tackle the root causes.

“A police cordon remains in place in Beaumont Terrace and Rawnsley Park and officers will be providing an increased high-visibility presence in the area over the coming days.”

Easton Way is closed between the junction with Stapleton Road and Pennywell Road. There is also no access to Easton Way from Old Market.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4.15 and 5am to come forward.