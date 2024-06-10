A beach in Cornwall has been cordoned off after a suspected explosive shell was found by on-duty lifeguards.

Coastguard teams were alerted to the ordnance on Trevaunance Beach, near St Agnes, just after 1:30pm on Sunday 9 June.

A cordon was put in place and HM Coastguard sought advice from specialist bomb disposal teams.

Action was taken to reduce the risk to beach users and the item will now be assessed.

A safety cordon was put in place. Credit: St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: " St Agnes Coastguard Rescue Team and a Senior Coastguard Operations Officer were sent and Devon and Cornwall Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were alerted.

"A safety cordon was put in place and the suspected ordnance was covered by the tide. Safety patrols are continuing today (10 June) to locate and safely remove the item.

The Coastguard added that if anyone does come across something unusual on a beach, the advice is not to move or touch it.

Instead, people are advised to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard who will take "immediate steps" with the relevant partner authorities to investigate the item.