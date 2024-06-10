Police in parts of Bristol have been granted extra powers to stop and search people after two men in their 20s were injured in a knife attack.

11 people have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident which happened near Rawnsley Park in Easton at around 4:40am on Sunday 9 June.

All 11 remain in police custody.

Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with knife wounds, one still in a serious condition.

Superintendent of Avon and Somerset Police, Lisa Simpson has now granted authority for officers to stop and search any person or vehicle for a weapon near where the incident happened, if they have suspicions they may be carrying weapons.

Officers are also able to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn to conceal their identity.

The powers will come into force from 7pm tonight (9 June) and will be in place initially for 24 hours.

O fficers who are deployed in this way have completed a specific briefing on these powers to ensure they are used correctly.

Supt Lisa Simpson said: "We do not underestimate the concerns of the local community following this recent incident of knife crime and serious violence in Bristol.

"It is because of this that we have made the decision to bring in the section 60 powers for our officers.

"A section 60 power authorises officers to stop and search an individual if they have suspicions that they may be carrying knives or other weapons which could be used in serious violence in the area.

"Alongside this, they will also have a section 60AA power which allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn to conceal their identity.

"This does not mean people will be stopped indiscriminately and officers will still follow usual stop and search processes, including: Explaining why a person has been stopped, recording the interaction on body worn video, offering a receipt to the person who has been stopped."