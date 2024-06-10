A new Glastonbury app has been launched to allow festival-goers to find their friends and their tent more easily.

For the first time, fans heading to Worthy Farm from June 26 to 30 will have access to a map feature on a new app, helping them navigate the 1,000-acre grounds.

They will be able to drop pins on locations such as their tent, where they parked their car, and set meeting points to regroup with friends before performances.

More additions on the app, built by Vodafone UK, include new directional navigation to help fans move between stages more easily, as well as the ability to filter the map for specific food stalls, camping shops and stands.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 Credit: PA Images

Fans will also be able to link their Spotify account to the app, which will use the person's profile to provide recommendations based on artists performing at the festival.

Rob Winterschladen, consumer director at Vodafone UK, said: “Glastonbury Festival is one of the premier events of the summer, and we want to make sure we deliver an app to help visitors get the most out of the festival along with connectivity to match.

“We’re delighted to have delivered not one, but a number of never-before-seen features to our 2024 Festival App. Map pinning, Spotify integration and the upgraded line-up features will massively benefit fans and make their Glastonbury experience even more seamless.”

Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “It’s great to see so many new features in this year’s Glastonbury app, and I hope it will enhance everyone’s experience of the Festival, whether they’re watching at home or joining us at the farm.”

This year's Glastonbury Festival will see Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA headline with Shania Twain taking on the Sunday 'legends' slot.