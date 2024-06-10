Play Brightcove video

Residents told ITV News West Country it is "ridiculous" that the issue still hasn't been fixed

Residents in Brixham say they are frustrated and appalled that they are still having to boil their water, four weeks after the water supply was contaminated.

In May, around 17,000 customers were advised to boil their water after an outbreak of the waterborne parasite cryptosporidium which causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

While work is underway to clean the supply, around 2,500 properties in Hillhead, Kingswear and the upper parts of Brixham remain affected by South West Water's boil water notice.

The company said the source of the parasite outbreak has been traced to a damaged valve on a reservoir, and it is working "day and night" to clean the network.

Water collection points have been set up for people affected. Credit: PA

There have been 100 confirmed cases of diarrhoea and vomiting since the outbreak began according to the latest UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures.

Brixham resident Michaela Lewis said she still has symptoms of cryptosporidiosis, after first becoming ill at the start of May.

She said it's "appalling" that the issue still hasn't been fixed.

"It's just not good enough," she said. "We pay a premium for fresh water and we can't use it. It's unacceptable."

"They're not communicating what's actually going on or how long this could take, and it feels like there is no end in sight," she added.

Elaine Lee said more needs to be done to fix the issue.

Elaine Lee said the boil water notice has "gone on long enough."

"They need to sort it out one way or the other," she said. "I know we've had compensation, but we're boiling the kettle non-stop. I'm waiting for it to explode."

Sian Thomas, who works at a local cafe, said it is "ridiculous" that the issue still hasn't been fixed.

"We make coffee, so we have to rinse the jugs out after every use and we're having to rely on bottled water to do that," she explained. "It's just an absolute nightmare."

South West Water says it is working day and night to fix the issue. Credit: PA

In a statement South West Water, said: "Our interventions are working, but this is taking time for which we are very sorry.

"We will continue to provide bottled water and support to all our customers, visitors and businesses impacted by this situation.”

South West Water is asking people to continue to use water around their homes for washing, cleaning and flushing toilets.

"Please keep using your water supply as usual for bathing, flushing the toilet and laundry," they added.

"This will keep the water circulating through household pipes aiding in the overall flushing process and will help to clean property networks."