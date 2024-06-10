People are being urged to keep their windows and doors shut after a fire broke out at a recycling centre in Wiltshire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a recycling centre in Compton Bassett on the evening of Sunday 9 June.

Crews worked overnight to contain the blaze. They remain at the scene.

The fire service received a call just after 6pm on 9 June. Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue service

It's thought that 20,000 square metres of material has been affected.

A statement from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews have remained on scene overnight with the high volume pump being used to supply water to three monitors and three hose reel jets.

"The focus remains on stopping the fire spread and reducing the smoke plume to assist with daytime operations."

No casualties have been reported.