Two men have been arrested after a police officer was injured in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Cornwall.

On Thursday 6 June, Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a petrol station on Southbourne Road in St Austell where a burglary had been reported.

A short while later, police received another call reporting a burglary at a property in Roche.

An officer was then struck by a car on Penwinnick Road, thought to have been driven by the suspected burglars.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following a public appeal a vehicle officers that were seeking, was located in the St Austell area on Saturday 8 June.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of burglary and one count of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent."

Both men have been released on police bail until September while police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting log 936 06/6/24.