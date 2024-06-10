A woman has died after being hit by a car in Bristol.

The collision happened on the A370 Brunel Way at around 5:30pm on Sunday 9 June.

Avon and Somerset Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported, police said.

Officers said a woman in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, police added.

The road was closed to traffic travelling into Bristol before being reopened at around 9pm.

"We would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while officers carried out their enquiries," a spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to get in touch.