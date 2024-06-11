The parents of a missing student from Bristol have made a formal complaint to Avon and Somerset Police about their handling of his case.

Alan and Cath O'Sullivan have the raised concerns after their son, Jack, has been missing for more than 100 days.

The 23-year-old was last seen at 3:13am in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way in Bristol on Saturday 2 March, making his way home from a house party.

Police say they have found no sign of him over the last eight weeks, despite "extensive land and river searches".

Jack O'Sullivan hasn't been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday 2 March Credit: Family photos

A spokesman confirmed that the force had received a formal complaint from Jack's family.

“The complaint has been recorded by our Professional Standards Department and will now be thoroughly assessed by a trained investigator. We’ll be updating his family as this assessment progresses.

"Detectives have carried out an extensive investigation over the past 100 days since Jack went missing.

"He was last seen in the Cumberland Basin area of the city in the early hours of Saturday 2 March after leaving a house party in nearby Hotwells.

"This investigation has included reviewing and re-reviewing more than 100 hours of CCTV footage, carrying out expert-led searches by land and water involving multiple teams, including the dog unit, drone unit and specialist dive team.

"We are proactively seeking and acting on advice from national policing specialists, and issuing multiple appeals to the public and media for information.

"Sadly, despite these efforts we’ve been unable to find Jack to date."

The spokesperson continued: "We fully recognise the distress and anguish this has had on Jack’s family and our thoughts remain very much with them.

"We’re determined to do all that we possibly can to find the answers they so desperately need.

"We’ll continue to keep them updated on the investigation, as well as on the ongoing assessment being carried out by our Professional Standards Department.

"We’d like to reiterate our appeal to anyone who was travelling in or walking around Cumberland Basin on Saturday 2 March, anytime between 2.30am and 5.30am, to contact us on 101 and give the reference number 5224055172."