The family of a "proud father" killed in a car crash in April have paid tribute to him.

Thomas McNally, known as Tommy, was a passenger in a single-vehicle collision at Halwell Cross near Totnes on Friday 26 April.

The 31-year-old died in hospital as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash.

A second passenger also suffered serious injuries.

A man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Tommy's family said: “Tommy was the younger brother of Shane and the elder brother of Jake, Ben, Andrew, Sophie and Isabella-Shannon (Bella).

"He was born to his devoted mother Kerry and was cherished by his grandparents Carol and the late Tom McNally."

His family went on to say: “He was also a proud father to Riley, Kian and Leo. He was born in Bushbury, Wolverhampton and moved down to Torquay on 1 January 2018.

“Moving to Torbay was Tommy’s fresh start where he could escape the inner city life and embrace the tranquillity South Devon brings.

“He was a keen darts player, enjoyed the outdoors (especially the beach and being near the sea) and worked in Dartmouth for Champion groundworks building brand new homes. He was in the process of getting a dumper licence.

“Tommy will be missed by his entire family and friends in Torbay and his native Wolverhampton.

"Tommy’s family appreciate all the support from their friends (new and old), Derriford’s Intensive Care Unit Pencarrow ward for their caring support and the police for their compassion and guidance.”