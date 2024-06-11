Hospitals across Cornwall experience 'significant IT issues'

Hospitals and other medical sites across Cornwall are experiencing "significant IT issues," NHS bosses say.

NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care System said some planned outpatient appointments and operations may need to be rescheduled as a result of the incident.

They added that it is a "local issue" rather than a "cyber attack" and are working to restore the systems back to normal.

Patients are being asked to only call their local hospital if it is urgent.

An NHS spokesperson said: "Business continuity plans are in place and our clinical teams continue to provide patient care and treatment.

"We have identified the problem and are currently restoring systems.

"Whilst we resolve the problem, which is a local issue and not a cyber attack, we may need to reschedule some planned outpatient appointments and operations.

"We will contact patients directly and are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. Please do not call our hospitals unless it is urgent.

"To help our staff at this time, please continue to use the most appropriate service for your needs, including Minor Injury Units, pharmacies and NHS111 online. In a life-threatening emergency continue to call 999."