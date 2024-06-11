Three men charged in connection with Weston-super-Mare stabbing

Three men have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after a man suffered stab wounds in Weston-super-Mare.

Emergency services were called to Alexandra Parade at around 9pm on Sunday 9 June following reports of an alleged knife attack.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man sustained non-life threatening stab wounds during the incident.

Three men have been since charged with causing GBH with intent and appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 June.

Billy Lane, 23, of Ealing appeared alongside Nathan Smith, 33, and Kyle Nutley, 53, both of Weston-Super-Mare.

Lane was remanded into custody while both Smith and Nutley were released on conditional bail.

No further action will be taken against a fourth man, aged 28, who was also arrested following the incident.

