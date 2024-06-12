Coast to coast: the key election issues in Truro and Falmouth

Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News West Country's report on the Truro and Falmouth constituency

The NHS, education and local services were all topics raised as ITV News West Country spoke to voters ahead of the General Election on July 4.

The Truro and Falmouth constituency is a key battleground in the race for Number 10, but many of those we spoke to said they are currently undecided as to how they will vote.

The constituency stretches from the beaches on the south coast like Gyllyngvase in Falmouth all the way to Holywell Bay on the north coast.

It is home to more than 70,000 people, and despite including Cornwall's only city, Truro, it is predominantly a rural area.

Reflecting on what businesses need from the next government, Mark Lane, Managing Director of the Britannia Lanes removal company, based just outside Truro, said: “We've gone through a period of very much a roller coaster situation.

"I just think that they just need to ensure that the economy is kept flat not with all the peaks and troughs. I think what businesses need more than anything is a period of stability.”

Gyllyngvase in Falmouth

It may be a tourist hotspot in the summer months, but just behind Gyllyngvase Beach there’s a regular fitness class for parents called Buggy Burn.

When it comes to July 4, many of those taking part in the class said their focus will be firmly on the future for their children when they come to cast their vote.

Annie Sheen

Annie Sheen said: “Here we've lost our swimming pool. The council wasn't able to keep that open. We're seeing lots of services like youth services being closed. So we just really want to see some investment back in local communities and people”

Sophie Beaumont

Sophie Beaumont added: “I work for the NHS. I'm a local GP. And work is really tough at the minute. So for me, thinking about the NHS policies is really important.

"How that will affect patients and also less so locally, our hospitals. There's only one hospital in Cornwall, so it's always very busy. There are lengthy waiting times, so I'll definitely be looking at those policies carefully.”

Katie Robinson

Katy Robinson said: “Education is a really big issue for us. And I think that Conservatives have been in power for 14 years now and they haven't done much for education, but Labour are pledging 3000 new nursery places, which will be really helpful for us”

Rebecca Scadding

Rebecca Scadding said: “Sustainability, I think, is key. Things like clean, green energy, clean water, there are issues with sewage in Falmouth. So I think it would be good to try and focus on those things.”

Since 2010 the Truro and Falmouth seat has been held by the Conservatives.

Cornwall’s Local Democracy Reporter, Lee Trewhela, said that’s not always been the case: “Before the boundary change in 2010 Truro was always a Liberal Democrat and before that Liberal stronghold.

"We had two popular MPs in Matthew Taylor and David Penhaligon before him. And then in Falmouth we had the only Labour MP in Cornwall for the last 50 years in Candy Atherton. She was elected in 1997.

"So the polls would suggest that Labour could steal the seat from the Conservatives. But polls can be wrong and we won't find out, of course, until everybody votes.”

Truro is Cornwall's only city

Mr Trewhela added that he believes housing is the top issue: “There are a lot of people needing homes.

"A lot of local people are forced out, especially young people who can't afford to live in villages, say on the Roseland or just outside Truro, so there is a real disparity between the haves and have nots in Truro and Falmouth really.”

There are seven candidates wanting to be Truro and Falmouth’s next MP