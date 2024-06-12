An award-winning fish and chip shop came to the rescue of a Devon couple who were let down by their wedding caterer less than 24 hours before their big day.

In a last-ditch attempt to help the couple, the mother-of-the-bride rang Krispies in Exmouth last Friday afternoon (7 June), to see if they could serve up 110 portions of fish and chips for the next day.

Kelly Barnes, who owns the chippy with her husband Tim, did not hesitate in coming to their aid.

The couple, with the help of their staff including some who worked overtime, successfully delivered the huge order to the wedding venue at Prattshayes Farm in Exmouth.

The food went down a storm with the happy couple and their guests.

The team served up 110 portions of fish and chips. Credit: Krispies

Kelly said: "When the mother of the bride rang there was trepidation as she wanted to know how we would get 110 meals that were still hot to them in such a short space of time.

"We do food for around five or six Stuart Line cruises a year so we are used to doing it and that is on a Friday evening when we are busy so to do it on a Saturday afternoon was quite pleasant as we are not so busy then.

"It was just a pleasure to be able to help out. How could we not? Even if we were busy we would have found a way of helping them out as we are in a position where we can do that. That's what we teach our staff and is how I was raised.

"Luckily the wedding venue was just 10 minutes up the road from our shop. Our team were amazing and some stayed on after their shift ended to help."

Kelly added: "The bride and groom were very sweet and thanked us before we left and wedding guests also thanked us and asked us how the food was still hot when they got it.

"People think it's a big job but you just have to make sure you have enough team members.

"As soon as the food was ready we had about seven people wrapping the orders to get it out as quickly as possible."

Krispies opened its doors in Exmouth more than 20 years ago. It now has two shops in the town on Exeter Road and Pines Road, and opened up its first shop in Exeter on Isleworth Road in 2022.

Kripsies is renowned for its battered chips and has won numerous awards over the years.