Play Brightcove video

A special school in Bristol which helps transform the lives of children with autism has been shortlisted as one of the world's best for overcoming adversity.

Venturers' Academy in Withywood has 250 students who all have a primary diagnosis of autism.

It has been named in the top ten for a global award, by T4 Education, with the winner due to be announced in November subject to a public vote.

Judges commended the school for its tailored educational experiences and trips, its inclusive environment and its support out of term time for struggling families.

At an assembly, teachers told students about the award which saw many jumping with excitement. Headteacher Trystan Williams says it was a special moment.

He added: "The vast majority of our children live in the lowest 1% of poverty. The children have an education health and care plan. Their parents have fought and battled to get them into a special school like this. To be globally recognised that our children are overcoming adversity after covid, lockdown and lack of funding - this makes it all worthwhile."

Parent Shaun Calloway told ITV News how the school had provided a lifeline for his family and his two boys with autism.

He said: "The news about the award really made me emotional because I know from personal experience the difference this school makes to me and my family. It is brilliant to be honest."

Venturer's Academy has been shortlisted alongside nine other schools from around the world. Three finalists will be announced in September, with a winner being revealed in November.

The global awards have five categories and are designed to celebrate schools which make a difference.