A "shocking" number of children in Wiltshire suffer from tooth decay, according to a dental health report.

The NHS Dentistry and Oral Health Promotion report released by Wiltshire Council showed that tooth decay is the most common reason for hospital admission in children aged six to ten years old in the county.

As of January 2024, the hospital admission rate for tooth decay in 0 to 19-year-olds in the county was 1,036.7 per 100,000. This is three times higher than the rates in 2021/22.

However, this is likely to be linked to dental recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figures also revealed that more than 15 per cent of 5-year-olds in the region had "visually obvious" dental decay.

This comes as many dental practices across the country are no longer accepting NHS patients.

Also highlighted was the number of children in Wiltshire who had not gone to the dentist in a year. As of June 2023, 44.8 per cent of children in the county had not received any dental care - a 13 per cent increase on the year before.

At the health select committee meeting on Wednesday 12 June, Cllr Gordon King commented on the report.

He said: “The numbers of young children showing early dental decay is shocking really, so education, treatment and prevention, I think, are key subjects here.”

Cllr Johnny Kidney agreed that the rates were “very alarming.”

The report states that the ICB and Wiltshire Public Health team are working to improve dental care access.

It concludes: “Further work is needed in Wiltshire, but progress is being made to improve these outcomes.”