Passengers travelling to Bristol Airport are being warned to be aware of the new rules at security following a number of changes.

Those travelling through the airport were told they would no longer need to remove liquids, laptops and electronics from their hand luggage when passing through security last month.

Other changes includes people now emptying the contents of their pockets into their bag, rather than into a tray, before going through a scanner, and emptying the contents of metal water bottles.

The airport also added that the long-held rule of only being able to bring containers of liquids up to 100ml was being scrapped - and that passengers could now carry bottles, sprays or creams of up to 330ml.

The change in policy was announced after the airport invested £11.5m on new scanners, and was due to come into effect at Bristol Airport on 14 June.

But the Government has now reversed a key part of these plans, meaning the 100ml rule on liquids will remain in place for the time being.

The Government had required that all airports install the new scanners equipped to allow liquids of up to two litres in volume to be stored in hand luggage when passengers go through security.

But larger UK airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester reportedly missed the deadline of 1 June due to logistical issues.

This led the Department for Transport (DfT) to unexpectedly announce that from June 9 the old rule – only allowing liquids, gels and pastes under 100ml to be taken through security – would be reinstated.

The DfT said: “This temporary move is to enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint systems and will only affect a small number of passengers."

But the late change has led to criticism from the Airport Operators Association.

Karen Dee, the chief executive, said: “These latest changes announced on Friday 7 June, instigated with very little notice, have created uncertainty for passengers just as airports enter their busiest periods of the year.

"It has also put airport operators in a challenging position, with very limited time to prepare for the additional staffing and wider resources that this will require, and no clear idea of when this issue will be resolved.”

In response, the DfT added: "It only affects those travelling from six regional airports where next generation security checkpoints (NGSC) were already in full operation – around 6% of all UK air passengers.

“For most passengers, security measures will remain unchanged."