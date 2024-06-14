South West Water says the boil water notice affecting parts of Devon will be lifted in a "phased approach", following the cryptosporidium outbreak.

Around 2,500 homes in Brixham and Kingswear remain under the notice after a parasite was found in the water supply on 15 May.

The UK Health Security Agency said the number of confirmed infections had reached more than 100, but the rate is "slowing down".

South West Water says it is working to clean the supply system and reinstate safe drinking water for all properties.

In a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the company said: "We are preparing for a phased approach to lifting the boil water notices as our progress to clean and protect the network develops.

"This will allow us to give people access to clean and safe drinking water quicker, where it is safe to do so."

The water company is working to clean and supply system. Credit: South West Water

The statement continued: "We have completed ‘ice pigging’ of the Boohay network – this more aggressive approach to remove cryptosporidium utilises ice crystal technology, to scrape mineral deposits off the sides of the pipes.

"We also have a double layer of protection in place including the installation of microfilters and results show that our interventions are working."We will proactively contact you when we are able to lift any boil water notices and will provide all of the necessary information and support."

South West Water says it is upping compensation for customers affected by this work by £50.

That means some people living in Hillhead, upper parts of Brixham and Kingswear will receive £315 in total.

Those in the Alston water supply area, who are no longer under a boil notice, have received £115.

What are the symptoms of cryptosporidium infection?

Cryptosporidium is a parasite found in lakes, streams and rivers, untreated drinking water and sometimes in swimming pools. The main symptoms of cryptosporidium infection are:

Watery diarrhoea

Vomiting

Stomach pains

A fever

Symptoms may not begin for between two and 12 days after infection. Usually, symptoms of cryptosporidium infection will only last a couple of days but can continue for up to three or four weeks. The parasite can affect people with weak immune systems for much longer.

Speaking on the rise in confirmed cases, consultant in health protection for UKHSA South West Sarah Bird said: “While further cases may be reported due to the time lag between exposure and falling ill, the number of cases being reported is slowing down.

“As with any other sickness bug, it is really important to follow good infection prevention measures such as handwashing with hot soapy water, as alcohol hand gel is not enough to kill cryptosporidium. This will prevent further cases spreading from person to person through the community.

“Those with symptoms should stay off nursery, school and work for 48 hours since the last episode of illness, and anyone with diarrhoea should not go swimming for 14 days after their last episode of illness.

"This is really important to stop further spread of the illness from person to person.”