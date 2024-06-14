A man who killed a female cyclist in Exeter while driving through a red light and inhaling laughing gas has been jailed.

Harry Lock fatally injured mother-of-three Maria Perez-Gonzalez while she was crossing the road in Western Way. She died in hospital two days later.

Lock, 24, from Plymouth admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 14 June.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years upon his release.

Lock left a pub in Exeter and was heading home along with a passenger when he crashed into the healthcare assistant on 7 August 2021.

The court heard Lock previously stopped his BMW 4 Series to retrieve nitrous oxide rom his boot before continuing his journey, and inhaling the gas while driving.

Lock then drove through a red light while breathing in laughing gas and hit Miss Perez-Gonzalez, who was crossing on her bike.

The court also heard how Lock had ignored requests from his passenger to stop breathing in the gas.

Lock initially told detectives that the traffic light was green but officers managed to prove this was untrue by spotting tiny details in CCTV footage discovered months after the incident.

Maria Perez-Gonzalez's family have paid tribute to her as "an incredible person who accomplished amazing things in life". Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police.

Detective Constable John Greathead noticed subtle pixel changes which were in fact the crossing lights. Officers were then able to piece together timings to show that fifty-three-year-old Miss Perez-Gonzalez had been correctly crossing Western Way from Barnfield Road to a green crossing light.

The traffic light Lock missed had been red for nearly seven seconds.

Sergeant Troy Bennett, of Devon & Cornwall Police’s Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “Harry Lock’s dangerous actions on the evening of 7 August 2021, where he drove while using nitrous oxide and contravened a red traffic light, had catastrophic and fatal consequences.

“Those tragic consequences are felt by the family of Maria Perez-Gonzalez to this day as they continue to mourn her loss.

“As Lock starts his sentence, he can reflect on his poor choices that evening."

Miss Perez-Gonzalez was a healthcare assistant in Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and was about to begin studying nursing. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police.

Miss Perez-Gonzalez’s three sons have paid tribute to her. In a statement, they said: “Maria Perez-Gonzalez was a loving, caring mum to Edgar, Chris and Jorge who desperately miss her.

“She was an incredible person who accomplished amazing things in life, who was going to achieve so much more. A year away from reuniting with her oldest son, Edgar, after 20 years. She was a remarkable woman that helped whoever surrounded her.

“She had been through difficult times but always stayed positive, even in the face of the extreme adversity, testament to her strength and courage. She was a health care assistant at the RD&E, just about to embark on university nursing course before she was so cruelly taken.”

Police: 'Never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs'

Sergeant Bennett added: “Driving while impaired is one of the ‘fatal five’ most dangerous driving behaviours that often contribute to fatal or serious road traffic collisions.

“I urge all those who get behind the wheel to ensure they never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and that they drive carefully.”

“I would also like to pay tribute to the hard work of officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, especially DC Greathead who has investigated this case for almost three years. He diligently built the case against Lock over many months, and also provided ongoing support and updates to the family of Maria who live across the UK and in America.”