E xtra support for victims of domestic abuse is being offered across the region during the Euro 2024 tournament.

Several police forces have warned that emotions could "run high" during sporting events and there could be an increase in anti-social behaviour, violence, and domestic abuse.

O fficers are bracing themselves for a surge in domestic violence reports during the competition.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Thorne, lead for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) at Wiltshire Police said: “Football brings people together in their desire to see their team succeed.

"But sadly, what’s often unseen and away from the pitch, is the increase of domestic abuse offences that are reported during football tournaments.

“I want to be really clear; domestic abuse is a force wide priority all year-round but sadly we do know that there is an increase in domestic incidents during major football tournaments.

“We want everyone to enjoy the football, but we will not stand by while people are abused at home or while out for the night and all too often we see a passion for football turn to aggression towards the mainly women and girls in their lives.

“As a police force, we focus on domestic abuse all year round but football tournaments like the Euros are always a time to amplify that focus and harder on our perpetrators.

“These are the times when we see a tangible spike and we are ready to act.”

During the tournament, additional officers will be patrolling busy hotspots to take "swift action" against those looking to cause harm or nuisance.

Additionally, officers will be working with partners to identify those at risk of abuse during the tournament and provide specialist support.

According to The National Centre for Domestic Violence, reports of domestic violence increase during knock-out football tournaments.

Police have warned there would be consequences for those who use or threaten violence against their partners.

Detective Inspector Ben Ferguson of Devon & Cornwall Police said: “Passionate support of any sport does not justify domestic abuse.

"We are working with our partners to identify those who might be at an increased risk of abuse during the Euro 2024 Tournament and will provide additional support during this time.

“We want to reassure people that we know most football fans do not commit domestic abuse offences, however, it’s essential that we remain proactive in tackling abuse by locating perpetrators and protecting victims of domestic violence.

“We are committed to supporting and protecting victims at all times, not just during sporting events.

"Help is available to both victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse, and we encourage anyone involved to seek help.”

If you or someone you know needs help, there is support available: