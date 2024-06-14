Hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions to society to mark the King's birthday, receiving a range of honours.

Among those being celebrated are more than 50 inspiring individuals from right across the West Country.

These include members of the military, academics, leaders in the worlds of business and sport, as well as the leaders of charities, big and small.

The individuals were announced by the Palace on the evening of Friday 14 June.

Here is a roundup of some of the West Country names and faces appearing on the King's Birthday Honours list:

Mark Dowie - CBE

Mark Dowie is the chief executive of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) and is receiving a CBE for services to maritime safety.

Mr Dowie, who will step down from his role on 26 June after five years, began his career as a Royal Navy officer in 1982. After this, he worked in finance and held an executive position at Standard Chartered Bank before joining the RNLI in 2019.

Mark Dowie addressed a service of thanksgiving to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, at Westminster Abbey in London earlier this year. Credit: PA.

He said: “I am very honoured and humbled to be included in the King’s Birthday Honours, but see this as recognition for all the sacrifice, courage and commitment given by the RNLI’s One Crew over the last few tumultuous years.

“Leading the RNLI has been an enormous privilege and I now intend to return to volunteering with the RNLI as a vice president and as a fundraising team member at my home station.”

A keen sailor, Mr Dowie is also a former justice of the peace, trustee of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and vice chairman and trustee of the Britannia Association.

Mr Dowie, his wife Hazel and their three adult children live near Kingsbridge in South Devon.

Stephen Hicks - CBE

Stephen Hicks is the chair of the Trussell Trust food bank network and is receiving a CBE for services to charity.

Mr Hicks, who lives in Westbury in Wiltshire, dedicated the honour to all those who had helped people facing hardship in recent years - after the charity said it handed out a record number of food parcels this year.

He said: “This honour is for the Trussell Trust and our community of food banks across the UK, and the work we’ve done together to support food banks and people facing hardship over the last few years.

“During the last seven years, I have been truly humbled and privileged every day to work alongside so many talented, determined people at the charity that make my role so much easier.

“I also see the work that volunteers and staff in food banks across the UK do day in, day out and that gives me full confidence that together we will achieve our vision to end the need for food banks.”

The Trussell Trust's hope is no one should rely on handouts to survive.

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie said Mr Hicks “truly deserves” the honour, having made a “significant contribution” to the organisation over the years.

She added: “Stephen has guided us through some of the most challenging years that our network has faced, including the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis which placed untold pressures on food banks.

“His expertise, guidance and commitment to the cause ensured that we have been able to always prioritise the needs of food banks and the communities they support.”

Ian Jones - OBE

Ian Jones is the founder of the Goonhilly Earth Station and is receiving an OBE for services to space communications.

Mr Jones lives near the site in Helston, which made history in 2022 for being the only tracking support in the UK for NASA's successful Artemis 1 Moon launch.

An Antennae at Goonhilly Earth Station Credit: Graham Gaunt

More recently, the station played a key role in landing a commercial spacecraft on the moon for the first time in February this year.

The station provided tracking, telemetry, and control services, and then received the signal that confirmed the craft had landed.

Alicia Hempleman-Adams - MBE

Adventurer Alicia Hempleman-Adams, from Holt in Wiltshire, is receiving an MBE for services to hot air ballooning.

The explorer, who has followed her father's footsteps into the world of adventure set three female airship world records in April this year in America.

Alicia Hempleman-Adams hopes her honour will encourage more women into the sport. Credit: PA.

The fashion consultant travelled solo from the town of Bethlehem, reached an altitude of 4,100ft and crossed a distance of 20.5km in 67 minutes before landing near Torrington.

The 35-year-old hopes the recognition will inspire more people – particularly young women – to take up the sport.

She said she “couldn’t believe it” when she received a letter informing her that she would be made an MBE in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Ms Hempleman-Adams said: “I’m very excited. It’s not quite sunk in yet, I don’t think. It was a bit of a shock to be awarded it, it wasn’t something I was expecting, so it is a big surprise.

“I received a letter in the post and it gave all the details. I got it out and read it and just couldn’t believe it. It’s not something you expect to get in your mail.

“I’m really looking forward to going. I’ve been a few times with my dad, who has received a few awards, so it’ll be weird going myself, it’ll be a bit surreal."

Sir David Hempleman-Adams with his daughters, including Alicia, when he was honoured by the Princess Royal in 2023. Credit: PA.

She said: “It means a lot. I’ve been breaking quite a few of the female records and it’s nice to be recognised in quite a male sport.

“Female participation is quite low in comparison to men but hopefully we can inspire the younger generation to come up and to try it.

“It would be really nice to see other women and girls coming into the sport.”

David McNulty - MBE

David McNulty is the head coach at the British Swimming Performance Centre and is receiving an MBE for services to swimming.

Mr McNulty, who lives in Bradford-on-Avon, coaches swimmers for Team Bath and has guided a host of athletes to Olympic medals with Team GB, as well as World and European titles.

David McNulty encouraging his team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Credit: PA.

A former competitive swimmer himself, Mr McNulty made his senior international debut as a coach with British Swimming in 2001 and went on to attend his first Olympic Games in Athens in 2004.

He was also inducted into the University of Bath's Hall of Fame for Sport in 2022.

The full list of everyone who's been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours List

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Judith Irene Petts CBE. Vice-Chancellor, University of Plymouth. For services to Higher Education and to Sustainability. (Seaton, Devon)

Knights Bachelor

Andrew David Marsh QPM. Chief Executive, College of Policing. For services to Policing. (Somerset)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Andrew Alleyne Berry. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Bridgwater and Taunton College, Somerset. For services to Further Education. (Street, Somerset)

Mark Peter Louden Dowie. Chief Executive, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Kingsbridge, Devon)

Stephen Dominic Hicks. Chair, The Trussell Trust. For services to Charity. (Westbury, Wiltshire)

Brian Anthony Charles Kingham. Founder and Chairman, Reliance Security Group. For services to Business, to the Economy and to Charity. (Marlborough, Wiltshire)

Elizabeth Mary Alice Pitman (Elizabeth Noel). Lately Non-Executive Board Member and Government Reviewer, Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Government. (Cirencester, Gloucestershire)

Professor Ian Hugh White. Vice-Chancellor and President, University of Bath. For services to Higher Education and to Engineering. (Corsham, Wiltshire)

David John Grey Wright. Director, UK Safer Internet Centre. For services to the Safety of Children and Young People. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Douglas George Allan. Cameraman and Marine Conservationist. For services to the Broadcast Media and to the Promotion of Environmental Awareness. (Bristol, Bristol)

Philippa Ann Bonay. Director, Operations, Office for National Statistics. For Public and Charitable Services. (Sherborne, Somerset)

Carol Boys. Chief Executive Officer, Down’s Syndrome Association. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and to Research. (Newton Abbott, Devon)

Dr Susan Olivia Chapple. Founder and Chair of Trustees, Horatio’s Garden Charity. For services to People with Spinal Injuries. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Professor Anthony Richard Fooks. Lead Scientist, International Development, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Animal Health and Welfare. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Ian Martin Jones. Founder, Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd. For services to Space Communications. (Helston, Cornwall)

Moira Marder DL. Chief Executive Officer, Ted Wragg Trust. For services to Education. (Newton Abbott, Devon)

David Dewar Russell. Senior Project Manager, Land Combat Vehicles, Defence Equipment and Support. For services to Defence. (Somerset)

Professor Dudley Edmund Shallcross. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Primary Science Teaching Trust, Bristol. For services to Education. (Portishead, Somerset)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Sharron Adams. Manager, Covid-19 Children’s Home, Cornwall County Council. For services to Disabled Children and Young People. (St Austell, Cornwall)

Professor Angus Atkinson. Senior Marine Ecologist, Plymouth Marine Laboratory. For services to Polar Marine Research and Conservation. (Plymouth, Devon)

Anthony Atkinson. For services to Wildlife and Ecology. (Callington, Cornwall)

Esther Erica Britten. Deputy Director, Head of Major Events, UK Sport. For services to Sport. (Shepton Mallet, Somerset)

Alexandra Jane Castle (Ally Castle). For services to Inclusivity and Diversity in Broadcasting. (Cirencester, Gloucestershire)

Beverly Carolyn Clarke. Lately National Community Manager, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT. For services to Education. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Dr Patrick John Vibart Dixon. Founder, Volunteer and Ambassador, ACET UK. For services to HIV and AIDS Care. (Weymouth, Dorset)

Charles Edward Dobson. Co-Founder, The Starfish Trust. For charitable services to Children and Young Adults Living with Disabilities and Life-Threatening Illnesses. (Gloucestershire)

Mary Dobson. Co-Founder, The Starfish Trust. For charitable services to Children and Young Adults Living with Disabilities and Life-Threatening Ilnesses. (Gloucestershire)

Simon Jeremy Dunn. System Design Authority, Military Satellite Communications, Airbus Defence and Space (UK). For services to Defence. (Trowbridge, Wiltshire)

David Firth. For services to the Westbury Lions, Wiltshire. (Trowbridge, Wiltshire)

Jamila Elizabeth Gavin. Writer. For services to Children’s Literature. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Caroline Gould. Founder, Vale Wildlife Hospital. For services to Wildlife Rehabilitation. (Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire)

Robert William Frank Griffin. Founder and Chief Executive, Tomcat UK. For services to Engineering Innovation and to People with Disabilities. (Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire)

Anne Elizabeth Harris. Lately Director of Care, Rainbow Trust. For services to Seriously Ill Children and their Families. (Bristol, Bristol)

Alicia Nicole Hempleman-Adams. Explorer. For services to Hot Air Ballooning. (Holt, Wiltshire)

Louise Kelley. Holiday and Food Insecurity Lead, Plymouth Council, Devon. For services to Health and Wellbeing. (Ivybridge, Devon)

Professor Tanya Krzywinska. For services to Higher Education and to the Video Games Industry. (Penryn, Cornwall)

Andrew James Lockett. Treasurer, The South Atlantic Medal Association. For voluntary services to Veterans. (Torpoint, Cornwall)

David McNulty. Head Coach, British Swimming Performance Centre. For services to Swimming. (Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire)

Susan Jennifer Rawle Middleton. His Majesty’s Verderer, The Forest of Dean. For services to Forestry. (Coleford, Gloucestershire)

Nigel James Oatway. Access Manager, DB Cargo (UK) Ltd. For services to Transport. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Charlotte Elizabeth Pike. Food Writer, Cookery Teacher and Chef. For services to Food Writing and to Food Education. (Wimborne, Dorset)

Hassan Christopher Pillai. Volunteer. For services to Fundraising and to Cancer Support. (Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire)

Clare Pooley. Chief of Staff, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Truro, Cornwall)

Laura Ruth Robbins. Chair, The Royal Air Force Widows’ Association. For voluntary service to RAF Widows. (Gloucestershire)

Kim Pamela Jane Roberts. Chief Executive, HENRY. For services to Childhood Obesity Prevention. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Nicola Ann Secker. Senior Employee Relations Manager, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Employee Relations, particularly Employees Living with a Terminal Illness. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Peter Gordon Lamoureux Thompson. Lately Wildlife Biodiversity Adviser, Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust. For services to Farmland Ecology and Wildlife Conservation. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Alexander Peter Walmsley. Chair of Trustees, The First Federation Trust, Newton Abbot, Devon. For services to Education. (Newton Abbot, Devon)

Paul James Whiteley. For services to the community in Plymouth, Devon. (Plymouth, Devon)

Michael Charles Williams. Wetland Habitat Restoration Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to Conservation and to Natural Flood Management. (Exeter, Devon)

Nicola Wynne. Director of Development, St Paul’s Cathedral. For services to Heritage and to Charity, particularly the Remember Me Project. (Lechlade-on-Thames, Gloucestershire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Peter John Best. For services to Steam and Heritage Railways. (Tetbury, Gloucestershire)

Sally Margaret Bourton. Postmistress. For services to the community in Trewoon, Cornwall. (Saint Austell, Cornwall)

Carole Elizabeth Bush. For services to the community in Wiltshire. (Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire)

Sheila Ann Cholwill. For services to Charity and to the community in Bridgerule, Devon. (Bude, Cornwall)

Catherine Susan Coombs. President, Junior Coach, Manager and Child Welfare Officer, Redland Ladies Hockey Club. For services to Hockey in Bristol. (Gloucestershire)

Sarah Jane Corbridge. For services to the community in Helston, Cornwall. (Helston, Cornwall)

Pamela Jean Doel (Sam Doel). Volunteer, NSPCC. For services to Charity and to Young People. (Yelverton, Devon)

Brian Lincoln Eastoe. For services to Woodcarving and to Charity. (Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire)

David Sims Farley. For services to the community in Wadebridge and Lanreath, Cornwall. (Wadebridge, Cornwall)

Pauline Mary Farman. For services to the community in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. (Cirencester, Gloucestershire)

Geoffrey Matthew Haywood. Committee Member, Poole Branch, Royal Marines Association. For voluntary services to Veterans, particularly Veterans of 47 Royal Marine Commando Association. (Wimborne, Dorset)

Dr Jonathan Paul James. Conductor, Teacher and Music Educator. For services to Music. (Bristol, Bristol)

Janice Ruth Moore. For services to the Keep Fit Association. (Warminster, Wiltshire)

David Peter Nicoll. Deputy 2nd Coxswain, Royal National Lifeboat Institution Falmouth Station, and Fundraising and Partnership Lead, South West, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Falmouth, Cornwall)

Neil George Parsons. Boxing Coach. For services to Sport. (Exmouth, Devon)

David Paynter. Reserve Manager, Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, Slimbridge Wetland Centre. For services to Wildlife Conservation. (Sharpness, Gloucestershire)

Anne Elizabeth Radcliffe. For services to the community in Otterton, Devon. (Budleigh Salterton, Devon)

Maureen Grace Rickard. Lately Postmistress, St Minver Post Office. For services to the community in St. Minver, Cornwall. (Wadebridge, Cornwall)

Susan Iris Shapland. For voluntary services to Culture and to the community in West Somerset. (Minehead, Somerset)

Jonathan Peter Turner. Member and Bird Ringer, British Trust for Ornithology. For services to Bird Conservation. (Braunton, Devon)