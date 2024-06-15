A man has been robbed after being tied up and threatened with a knife by three men in Bristol.

Police are investigating the robbery, which happened at a property on Church Road on Tuesday 12 March.

The victim was left traumatised but only suffered minor injuries from the attack, police say.

The three men also stole money and a number of watches from the victim.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released CCTV images of two men they'd like to speak with in connection with the incident.

One of the offenders was known to the victim.

The other attackers have been described as black men, aged somewhere in their 30s or 40s.

One is said to have facial hair and wore a black Supply and Demand padded parker jacket with a fur and leaf logo on sleeve and silver detail zips, a dark coloured hoodie with hood pulled up, black trainers, and black trousers.

The other man wore a dark green coat which had cream inside the hood, a dark coloured hoodie with hood up, light blue skinny jeans, and dark blue trainers with white soles.

CCTV enquiries were carried out in the Church Road area following the incident and detectives are now releasing images of two men they feel may be able to help with their investigation.

D etectives are also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered any of the following watches for sale:

A silver TAG Heuer watch with silver hands

A silver Breitling watch with sapphire detail

A silver Breitling watch with a ruby coloured face

A silver watch which also doubles as a lighter

Police are urging anyone who recognises the men in the images, or has any other information which could help with their investigation, to get in contact.