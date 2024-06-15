Play Brightcove video

Ian Jones tells ITV West Country it was a surprise to receive his honour

The founder of Goonhilly Space Station Ltd, based in Cornwall, has been awarded an OBE for his services to space communications.

Ian Jones said it was a "surprise" to receive the award and be recognised for his contribution to the industry.

He told ITV West Country: "We were expecting to receive a contract from the government for some services that Goonhilly were providing.

"My wife called me and said there's a very official looking letter at home, you better come and take a look.

"What a surprise to have received an OBE. Absolutely fantastic.

Goonhilly 6 on the Lizard Peninsula looking skywards. Credit: ITV News

"To be recognised by my country, and by my peers in the industry, it is very special."

Goonhilly Earth Station might be close to home, on the Lizard, but it's presence is now recognised across the globe.

It provides the means of communication between spacecraft and the ground - and as an industry leader, puts Cornwall on the map.

Ian first came to the site in Helston in the 1980s as a communications design engineer- with equipment he'd designed himself- to communicate with spacecraft and aeroplanes.

"When BT decided to rationalise its ground stations, it became my quest to re-establish Goonhilly," he added.

"It took a while to re-establish it and get it going, but since then we've done some absolutely amazing things. Some real world firsts, and we've communicated with missions around mars, we've landed spacecraft on the moon, we've helped humans get into space."

Speaking on future work, Ian said: "We're seeing NASA is really pushing for the globalisation of moon exploration. We're helping companies do that."