A murder investigation has been launched in Cornwall following the death of a woman.

A 75-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. The woman's next of kin have been informed.

Officers were called to an isolated property near Merrymeet, Liskeard at around 8:40am on Saturday 15 June.

It is believed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

The force is urging anyone with any information to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50240146385.