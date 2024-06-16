A Gloucester councillor who sold puppies without a licence has been ordered to pay almost £50,000 to the City Council.

Alastair Chambers, 43, of Manor Farm Way, Quedgeley, has been ordered to repay the money within six months or risk a prison sentence of up to three years.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, the confiscation order was made at Gloucester Crown Court after Chambers pleaded guilty to two offences two years ago.

The former Conservative pleaded guilty on June 30, 2022, to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act of breeding dogs without a licence and selling pets without a licence between June 2020 and May 2021.

More than 25 dogs were found inside “polytunnel” structures, when his farm was raided by police in July 2020.

Chambers, leader of the Community Independent Group and a councillor for Matson and Robinswood, committed the offences between June 2020 and May 2021.

In December, he was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work to be undertaken within 12 months, plus 10 days' rehabilitation activity.

He was also disqualified from dealing with animals, including transporting them, for 10 years.

Speaking after the hearing, Chambers said he did not mistreat the dogs and is allowed to keep all of his pet animals. He said the case was brought against him by the council.

“Out of 150,000 residents there are four dog breeding licences in the whole of the city of Gloucester,” he said.

“I applied for a licence to be dog breeder number five. I waited over nine months for a licence decision and over six months for a City Council inspection as the City Council were not issuing licences or inspections during Covid.

“What usually is dealt with in a single day’s hearing has been dragged out over three years.

The confiscation order, under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, was made at Gloucester Crown Court June 12. Credit: Google Maps

“Freedom of information shows that Gloucester City Council have never taken anyone to court for unlicensed dog breeding before, I am the first. Gloucester City Council have never done a proceeds of crime before, I am the first.

“It was proven in court that I did not mistreat the dogs. That’s why I can keep all my animals, dogs, cats, horses, geese.

A spokesperson for Gloucester City Council said they hope this case will serve as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breeding animals without a licence.

“As the licensing authority it is our responsibility to ensure that anyone who breeds dogs complies with all of the regulations, which are there to ensure the welfare of these animals,” they said.

“We hope that this case will serve as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breeding animals without the proper facilities and paperwork in place. Anyone who is not following these rules risks investigation and ultimately prosecution.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporting Service