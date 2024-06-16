Police investigating the death of a woman in Cornwall have said there will be a "heightened police presence" near Liskeard over the coming days, as murder enquiries continue.

Officers were called to an isolated property near Merrymeet at around 8.40am on Saturday 15 June, to reports of a dead body.

A 75-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Police have confirmed the woman who died was in her 40s. It is believed she was known to the suspect.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information that could help us with our enquiries, to come forward.

“We would also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter.

“In the coming days, there will be a heightened police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the force's website- or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240146385.