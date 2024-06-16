Play Brightcove video

Nick Apperley crosses the finish line in his hometown of Sennen

A man who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2023 has completed a 444 mile cycle ride across the UK, to raise awareness of the condition.

Nick Apperley used an E-Assist tricycle for the challenge - from Suffolk to his hometown of Sennen in Cornwall- which he finished on the evening of Saturday 16 June.

Following his diagnosis, Nick set himself a challenge, to “do more in 24.”

During this cycle ride, he passed through locations, including Marlborough, Langport, Exeter, St Austell and, finally, Sennen- over a period of seven days.

Nick Apperley with family members who accompanied him on the ride Credit: Nick Apperley

Nick said he was inspired by the likes of Rob Burrows and Doddie Weir, and has already raised more than £20,000 on his fundraising page.

Funds will be distributed among three MND charities.

Nick said “I am driven by the inspiring efforts of people like Rob Burrows and Doddie Weir.

"My goal is to continue their work by raising awareness and educating others about the impact of MND.

"This journey is a testament to the strength and resilience of those affected by this condition.”