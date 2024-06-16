Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Bob Cruwys chats to some of the winning teams at the championships

Teams from across the country have battled it out at the English National Tug of War Championships.

This year's competition was held in Offwell near Honiton on Saturday 15 June and competitors came from as far afield as Cumbria, Yorkshire, East Anglia and Sussex for a test of strength, fitness and determination.

The competition has several different weight classes: men's, women's, juniors and mixed teams - and there were plenty of trophies to be won.

Alan Knott from the Tug of War Association said: "Everyone brings their family and friends along to come and cheer them on and when you are in a really tough pull, just having people to cheer and encourage you on can just help get that extra bit our of you to get you over the line. It's great."

The Upper Eden tug of war club travelled more than 300 miles to compete and took a bronze medal home.

Following the win, Katie Bowness from the women's team said: "Absolutely mint. Honestly it's just unbelievable, It's just so good to be back with the girls, with all the work they put in over the year. It's definitely worth it."

Tim Lee, one of the trainers at Lincoln Tug of War Club said his athletes had put a great deal into training for the event.

He said: "We've been training three times a week since January. We've had the lads run every other night when they're not training as well."

After their gold finish, one member of the Melton Mowbray women's team said: "This means everything. We couldn't be happier I don't think.

Another added: "I feel amazing, literally I could take on Mike Tyson I feel so happy!"

One more reason to be happy, the winning teams from the event will go on to represent England at the World Championships in Germany in September.