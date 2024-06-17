Team Bath Netball have played their last game in the Netball Super League after a historic 19-year tenure.

The game took place on Saturday 15 June in Cardiff, where the Cardiff Dragons claimed a 58-41 victory.

A spokesperson for Team Bath said they "fought to the end" and there was "a vocal travelling contingent of fans in the Utilita Arena".

The final buzzer "prompted plenty of tears but also plenty of pride" among the Team Bath players, coaches, staff and supporters.

The five-time Super League champions lost their place for the 2025 season after their proposal "did not meet all of the expected operating standards" including a "lack of arena provision".

The league will be reduced to eight teams for next season.

Head Coach, Asha Francis said the players 'have got a lot of years ahead of them'.

Head Coach of Team Bath Netball, Asha Francis said: “For this group it was always about what we could build and create over four years.

"They have got a lot of years ahead of them and I’m really proud of what they have achieved so far.

“We were a bit slow off the mark in the first half but the second half was much, much better.

"Lisa Putt came on and had a massive impact on the game. I wanted players out there who would give me everything and not give up until the final whistle.

“There are so many moments I’ve had over the past few weeks that have felt like a last moment but this is the last ‘last'. It’s tough, it’s the end of an era and incredibly sad."

She thanked fans from across the South West.

"We know you guys are the best in the Super League and have been behind us the whole way.

"We’ve had more fans than ever coming to games and really getting behind this young squad. I am incredibly grateful."

There will be a celebration of Team Bath's contribution to netball on Friday 21 June, when a host of names from the past two decades will return to the Blue and Golds for an All-Stars game .