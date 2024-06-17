A burst water main has closed a road in Swindon, with standing water making part of the B4534 impassable.

Swindon Borough Council is warning drivers as the incident is affecting roads at the Grange Park Way roundabout.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Please be aware a burst water main is affecting access at the Grange Park Way/ Freshbrook / B4534 roundabout this morning.

Thames Water has switched the water off Credit: Swindon Borough Council

"The B4534 is closed from the Tewkesbury Way and Freshbrook sides."No right turn off Grainsborough Way or left turn off Grange Park Way. Thames Water has turned the water off but the road is impassable in places."

It follows similar incidents where water pipes burst, causing disruption in the town earlier this year - in May and March.

Thames Water issued a statement which reads: "Our engineers are responding to a burst water mains pipe, close to the B4534 roundabout in Swindon.

The road has been closed. Credit: Swindon Borough Council

"Our teams have isolated this section of pipe to keep the taps flowing for our customers and all properties should have supply but may experience slightly lower pressure.

“We are very sorry to local residents and motorists for any disruption caused while we carry out this urgent repair work.

“Our teams are on site clearing the road, prioritising a safe access to the nearby school. The B4534 is closed from the Tewkesbury Way and Freshbrook sides and there is no right turn off Gainsborough Way or left turn off Grange Park Way.”