Forecasters have predicted "settled and drier" conditions for the South of England during Glastonbury Festival.

Nationwide, temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly above average.

According to experts at the Met Office, conditions will be "changeable in north and west" of the country during the last week of June.

However, spells of "more settled and drier conditions" are likely in the south and east.

'Another spell of quiet and possibly warmer weather'

Charlie Powell, weather presenter for ITV News West Country, has also given his predictions for Glastonbury Festival.

He said: "Even though it's only next week, in terms of summer forecasting that is a lifetime away.

"The big question is whether any of this week's warmer and drier weather will continue, and the answer is leaning towards a 'yes'.

"After a bit of a cloudier and perhaps wetter end to this week, high pressure wants to build back in for next week bringing another spell of quiet and possibly warmer weather.

"This doesn't mean bone dry, scorching skies and 30+°C, but it looks like it should be mostly dry and warmer than this week.

"The detail that needs pinning down is exactly what sort of temperatures and for how long the high pressure will last, but the start of the festival at least looks promising."

Met Office long-range forecast, 21-30 June

Following a couple of days of largely fine and settled weather, a gradual transition to more changeable conditions from the Atlantic is likely to take place with periods of cloud, rain and stronger winds most often affecting the west and northwest.

There remains a small chance of an area of heavy, thundery rain affecting parts of the south on Friday 21st, possibly accompanied by briefly hot and humid conditions.

Into the last week of June, changeable conditions are likely to remains dominant, with the focus for these conditions continuing to be across the north and west, with spells of more settled and drier conditions likely in the south and east.

