The mother of a Royal Marine recruit who died in East Devon has paid tribute to him at an inquest into his death.

Connor Clark, 18, from Norfolk, was found dead on the railway line near the commando training centre in Lympstone.

His mother, Tracey Clark, spoke at the first day of the inquest at Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner’s Court.

She described how her "amazing" son had wanted to be a marine since the age of 13.

Ms Clark thanked people for the outpouring of love, locally and even internationally shown after his death in June 2021.

Nearly £17,000 was raised in his memory, which was given to the Crusaders Rugby Club in Norfolk.

Before joining the Royal Marines assessment course, Connor had focussed on fitness during the Covid lockdown - training daily with his mother, who is an endurance swimmer.

The inquest will focus on how, where and when he died and what circumstances led to his death.

Senior members of the Royal Marines will be giving evidence during the week long inquest in Exeter.