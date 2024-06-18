Most British cafes and restaurants don't have to worry too much about tidal surges and crumbling rock faces, but the Watch House Cafe in Dorset certainly does.

"There are cliff falls what seems like every other week, at the moment," said Kyle Tagg, who works for the Hive Beach Company, which owns the business.

The cafe is perched on the beach just metres from the shore in the pretty resort of West Bay.

Known as much in modern times for being a filming location for the ITV series Broadchurch as for its important role as part of the Jurassic Coast, the settlement hugely relies on visitors to keep its economy thriving.

"Tourism, ultimately, in a place like West Bay is absolutely crucial," said Kyle.

"We have some fantastic locals but, ultimately, we need those visitors to come as well and we need West Bay to be an attractive place for people to come.

"If they're worried about environmental concerns then that might put them off."

Watch the moment part of the cliff at West Bay collapses in August 2023

West Bay was one of many coastal locations hit by Storm Ciaran in November 2023, with the Watch House Cafe flooded by high tides.

The regular cliff falls along the coast, which are only likely to increase as sea levels rise with climate change, are also a concern.

With a General Election on 4 July, voters like Kyle and his colleagues are keen to see strong environmental policies that support businesses from the political parties.

West Bay falls within the West Dorset constituency.

He says: "We're really lucky to be in a fantastic location, a very unique location, it's kind of our unique selling point being on the beach but that comes with environmental issues.

"It's really important that any government that comes in really looks at tackling climate change and environmental issues."

The village of Pymore near Bridport has the River Brit running through it

Inland, Dr Deborah Legge stands by the River Brit as it flows through the small village of Pymore.

Having studied for a PhD in water industry regulation and being a member both of the local rivers and wild swimming groups, it isn't hard to understand why the environment is her top priority at the election.

"Water polution, sewage polution is a real issue for me and I know for others in this area," she says.

The topic of sewage in waterways and the sea has become one of the biggest environmental issues in recent memory.

Deborah hopes whatever party runs the next government will get to grips with the challenge.

She says: "It's really important that we clean up our rivers, clean up our lakes and we clean up our seas.

"It's good for our physical and mental health and it's also good for biodiversity. West Dorset is a very beautiful place to live, we're very lucky to be able to live here.

"We have beautiful environments but we need to look after it and we need to value it more. That's why it needs to move up higher on the political agenda."

The beauty of West Dorset is up there with the best in the country - from the rolling hills and fields inland to the drama of the Jurassic Coast.

But its fragility to climate change matters to many here and they hope whatever colour the next government is recognises that and prioritises environmental policies.