A labradoodle dog had to be rescued by firefighters after it fell off the cliffs at Seatown in Dorset.

Woody had fallen down the side of the cliff and was stuck 30 metres from the beach floor.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 1.10pm on 16 June and crews from Bridport and Weymouth were dispatched to Ridge Cliff.

Firefighters were able to use a rope to access the dog and bring it back to safety. Woody was then reunited with his owners.

Crews from Bridport and Weymouth were sent to the scene. Credit: Bridport Fire Station

The incident has prompted the fire service to issue a warning to dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead when walking on the cliffs.

A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call at 1.13pm on Sunday afternoon about a dog stuck at Ridge Cliff.

"A crew from Bridport and technical rescue teams from Weymouth attended the incident.

"On arrival, firefighters found the dog approximately 10 metres from the top ridge of the cliff, and approximately 30m from the beach floor.

"Weymouth’s technical rescue crew set up a rope system, lowering a firefighter down to rescue Woody and bring him to safety.

"Our stop was in at 2.58pm when Woody was reunited with his owners.

"Please remember to keep your dogs on a lead when walking along the cliffs. No matter how well trained your dog is, it only takes one small mishap."