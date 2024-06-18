A man in his 50s has died after being hit by a vehicle in Swindon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at the junction of Upham Road and Southview Avenue at around 5.40pm on 17 June.

Wiltshire Police said the driver of the vehicle was arrested and was taken into custody for questioning.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Officers said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Superintendent Charlotte Tucker said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has lost his life in a collision with a vehicle, and our thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.

“I can reassure the public that a thorough investigation is now ongoing and we have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

“You will see an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to our communities while enquiries continue.

“If you have any concerns then please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team by calling 01225 694597 quoting log 268 of today’s date."