Royal Marine recruit given 'thrashing' on the night before he died, inquest told

A Royal Marine recruit underwent a "thrashing" alongside his troop on the night before he died, an inquest has heard.

Connor Clark, 18, from Norfolk, was found dead on the railway line beside the commando training centre in Lympstone, near Exeter.

An inquest into his death began at the Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner's Court on Monday 17 June.

The night before he died, on 11 June 2021, Connor and the other new recruits in his troop had undergone a physical punishment of press-ups, lasting nearly an hour.

Fellow recruit Able Seaman Chris Lee told the hearing in Exeter, although he could not remember precisely how long the so called "thrashing" was, it was "very significantly more" than the recommended fifteen minutes given for sanctions.

Nearly £17,000 was raised in Connor's memory for his local rugby club Credit: Handout

He added that it had been issued to the entire troop over concerns of failing to meet standards during their training.

Thrashing is the term used at the Royal Marines Commando training centre for any form of punishment or sanction.

During his own eight weeks at Lympstone, he said he endured around twenty "thrashings" that mostly involved short spells of intense exercise like press-ups.

He said he did not believe Connor was targeted or singled out for punishments.

The pair had become friends as they were both originally from New Zealand and got to know each other well.

They were looking forward to a meal out in Exeter that weekend.

He told the inquest that he did not see any warning signs that Connor wanted to take his own life during the training, but said he would get very stressed about aspects of the course.

Connor's mum Tracy said her "amazing" son had wanted to be a marine since the age of 13. Credit: Handout

He said Connor was struggling, not on the physical fitness side, but with tasks relating to keeping his kit organised, ironed and well-presented for locker inspections.

On the night of 11 June he had agreed to meet Connor with others at the washing area to help him but he did not turn up.

They could not find him and went back to their beds. He was awoken by people shouting Connor's name the following morning.

Chris Lee went to Connor's room. He saw a bayonet lying on the floor and ran around the block looking for him. He also found his notebook on the ground floor but didn't read it.

When he heard of his death, he said he was completely taken by surprise and he didn't feel like he missed any warning signs.

He told the coroner, Philip Spinney, that he knew that Connor was stressed about losing a piece of kit. It was a blank firing attachment that is placed on the end of rifles to indicate that it is only for firing blanks.

It was said to be a piece of equipment that could be of interest to terrorist organisations.

Chris Lee said Connor may have gotten more stressed about the possibility of losing his right to shore leave or the night out for losing the piece of kit.

The hearing continues.