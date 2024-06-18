The RNLI has issued a warning after two young children were rescued on a Cornish beach.

The children were dragged out to sea by the river at Porth beach, in Newquay, at around 11:30am on Friday 14 June.

The rescue service said they had entered the water by the headland at high tide, and immediately began to panic and scream after being taken out to sea by the current.

RNLI lifeguard Jason Walsh paddled 200 metres on a rescue board to save the pair and brought them safely back to shore, where they were reunited with their parents.

RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Newquay, Lewis Timson said: "Jason did a great job in reacting quickly to rescue the two children who had got into difficulty in a dangerous area of Porth beach.

"We’d like to remind people that if you are planning to go into the water to follow the RNLI lifeguards’ advice, to always visit a lifeguarded beach and swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags as that is the safest place to do so," he added.